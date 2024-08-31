The New York Yankees want to keep a hold on their first-place American League East standing in September, and they will be tested against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. The Yankees have dealt with their fair share of injury woes during the 2024 season, including an absence from first baseman Anthony Rizzo. However, New York received good news on Rizzo's status ahead of the Cardinals matchup.

Rizzo is “likely” to be activated for to be active for Sunday's game, Aaron Boone said, per Bryan Hoch.

Anthony Rizzo has been on the 60-day injured list due to a forearm injury. He has not played since the Yankees' June 16. game against the Boston Red Sox. Signs pointed toward Rizzo making a return soon, as MLB.com predicted he would return on either Aug. 31 or Sep. 1.

Roughly a week before that update, Aaron Boone said Rizzo was feeling “really good”.

Rizzo originally suffered the injury during the Yankees' 9-3 loss to the Red Sox in mid-June when attempted to beat out a slow grounder, as described by ClutchPoints' Mike Gianakos. Rizzo collided with Sox pitcher Brennan Bernadino and landed on his right arm. Thankfully, the veteran first basemen's recovery has gone well.

*This is a developing story. More details will follow shortly.