The New York Yankees defeated the Kansas City Royals in a tense ALDS to advance to the Championship Series. When the ALCS begins on Monday evening, New York will have a slightly different look. Veteran first baseman Anthony Rizzo will be back in the Yankees’ lineup after sitting out the Division Series with broken fingers.

Pittsburgh Pirates’ reliever ​​Ryan Borucki hit Rizzo with an 88 mph slider in the second-to-last game of the regular season. The pitch fractured two fingers on Rizzo’s right hand and forced him to miss the ALDS against the Royals. Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone issued an injury update following the late September game and suggested Rizzo’s availability would largely come down to pain tolerance.

With the Yankees advancing to the ALCS, the 14-year veteran is ready to play through discomfort. “The 50,000 people in the stands and the adrenaline and what’s at stake is gonna outweigh any pain,” Rizzo said per the New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips on X. The four-time Gold Glove winner also has a brace that fits his mitt.

Broken fingers won’t stop Anthony Rizzo from playing for the Yankees in the ALCS

A mere 16 days after sustaining the injury, Rizzo was added to New York’s ALCS roster. And Boone showed his confidence in the three-time All-Star by dropping him right back in the lineup. Rizzo will bat eighth when the Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians in the Championship Series.

In his stead, New York opted to use two utility players, Jon Berti and Oswaldo Cabrera, at first in the ALDS. Berti didn’t have experience at first base but filled in admirably while batting .286 with a .375 on-base percentage in two games. Cabrera had a handful of appearances at first for the Yankees and he delivered a .900 OPS in his two games in the Division Series. Both players made the ALCS roster and will be options for Boone off the bench.

Rizzo endured the worst season of his long, successful career in 2024. He slashed .228/.301/.335 in just 92 games as injuries hampered his production and availability. He does boast a great deal of playoff experience as he’s participated in 49 postseason games and helped the Chicago Cubs defeat Cleveland in the World Series in 2016.

Rizzo’s pain tolerance will be one of several storylines to follow as the Yankees take on the AL Central-winning Guardians Monday. Presumptive American League MVP Aaron Judge had one of the greatest right-handed hitting seasons ever in 2024 but can the Yankees’ slugger produce for the team in the postseason? New York will start Carlos Rodon in Game 1. After an up and down season, Rodon looks to rebound from losing Game 2 of the ALDS. The Yankees will send ace Gerrit Cole to the mound in Game 2.