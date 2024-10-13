The New York Yankees' chase for 28 world championships will continue Monday, when they square off with the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of their American League Championship Series matchup. The Yankees will host the Guardians in Games 1 and 2, and it is now known who manager Aaron Boone will send to the bump as New York's starting pitcher in those matchups. Carlos Rodon will start for the top seeded Bronx Bombers in the first game, while ace Gerrit Cole will follow in Game 2, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan in X, formerly Twitter.

“The New York Yankees’ ALCS rotation, per manager Aaron Boone:

Game 1: Carlos Rodón Game 2: Gerrit Cole Game 3: Clarke Schmidt Game 4: Luis Gil,” reported Passan on the social media platform.

Rodon was expected to be Cole's co-ace when he signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the Yankees two winters ago. However, he's been very up and down in his tenure. His ALDS start against the Kansas City Royals is the epitome of his time in the Bronx so far. Can the former San Francisco Giants starter bring his best in Game 1? It will be imperative for New York to get off on the right foot in their latest ALCS showdown with Cleveland. Rodon can be a major key in this series' outcome, and his performance could set the tone for the Yankees moving forward.

Yankees, Guardians poised for another ALCS clash

New York and Cleveland have faced off in the postseason six times in the past, including in the 1998 ALCS. The other matchups have taken in place in the Wild Card and Division Series rounds. The Yankees have won four of the six series, including their lone previous ALCS clash. This matchup is very different from that one. In fact, it's even very different from their last playoff tilt in the 2022 ALDS. That series ended in a Yankees win, which was the third straight series victory for New York over their AL Central counterparts.

The Yankees are the number one overall seed in the AL, winning the AL East with a 94-68 record. They ran hot and cold at multiple times throughout the season, and that inconsistency could hurt them against the Guardians. Rodon's topsy turvy track record since arriving at Yankee Stadium is well known. Cole hasn't been his usual self either since coming back from injury, but he's still the unquestioned number one starter for the Bombers.

Can Schmidt and Gil step up as well? Gil likely had the best season among AL rookie pitchers and is one of the favorites for AL Rookie of the Year. However, he cooled off as the season progressed and hasn't been as effective. Schmidt has improved once again but battled injuries this season. The New York rotation needs to be in top form if the Bombers want to win title number 28. Can they rise to the challenge that October provides?