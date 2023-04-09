Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Anthony Volpe’s debut for the New York Yankees was highly anticipated by many fans, and for good reason. The rookie shortstop is the pinstripes’ best prospect, and he was excellent in the minors last year. After a hot start to his career, though, Volpe struggled to find his rhythm in the batter’s box. Despite that, though, Anthony Volpe thanked his Yankees teammates for having his back and supporting him, per Bryan Hoch.

“Being a part of this team and being welcomed in by these guys has made it 10 times better than I ever could have imagined,” Volpe said. “They recognized that I was going through it and struggling, and they were there for me every step of the way.”

Anthony Volpe played a critical role in the Yankees’ win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. The young shortstop broke his hitless streak in stunning fashion, ripping off a triple as the leadoff man in the 5th inning. That triple kickstarted a three-run rally from New York, making it 4-1. Volpe was presented with a WWE-style championship belt, a symbol for the team’s best contributor for the game.

The Yankees tied up their series against the Orioles with this win after a brutal 7-6 loss the other day. What’s more impressive is that they didn’t need to rely on Judge’s power solely. Yes, the reigning MVP knocked in a run. However, it was Giancarlo Stanton’s booming shot that got the team going, crushing a solo HR after Volpe’s triple, a DJ LeMahieu double, and a Judge sac-fly.

The Yankees will now look to clinch their first series against the promising Orioles with a win. Expect Volpe to try and continue the hot batting he’s on today.