Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Anthony Volpe has looked impressive during his short reign as the starting shortstop of the New York Yankees. As Volpe looks to continue his strong rookie season, manager Aaron Boone believes the shortstop has one trait that sets him apart from everyone else.

Volpe has stolen a base in all three of the Yankees’ games so far. Boone believes Volpe has ‘elite’ speed and that his base-running abilities will keep him a productive big leaguer for the foreseeable future, via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

“Not surprised,” Boone said of Volpe’s stolen bases. “It’s one of the things he is excellent at. He’s an elite base runner. He’s not a burner. He’s got good speed. But he’s just a special base runner. Does his homework. Stays under control.”

Anthony Volpe surprisingly won the Yankees’ starting shortstop job after spring training. However, after three games, Volpe has proven that his promotion came with valid reasoning. While he is hitting just .222, Volpe has been getting on base at a .429 clip.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At the start of his MLB career, Volpe has been batting out of the No. 9 spot. However, that has been a major benefit for the Yankees thus far. Not only does Volpe get on base, buthe creates chaos once he gets there. His work comes at the bottom of the order. Him being on base gives the Yankees’ big hitters like Aaron Judge more RBI opportunities.

Volpe has done everything asked of him thus far. Even after being pushed into the starting shortstop role, Volpe has taken it in stride. As he continues to get acclimated to the major league level, Aaron Boone wants Volpe to have a little bit of Forrest Gump in him.

Run Volpe run.