The New York Yankees avoided being swept in the World Series by the Los Angeles Dodgers with a huge Game 4 victory. The 11-4 win kept the Yankees’ season alive as New York became the first team facing elimination to force a Game 5 since 1970. Yet despite the long overdue offensive explosion, Game 4 was overshadowed by a surreal moment in the bottom of the first inning.

Fan interference was called on two spectators who wrestled a ball out of Mookie Betts’ glove. Those fans were ejected from the game and ultimately both the Yankees and MLB decided they’d be banned from Game 5. Instead of hanging their heads in shame and hiding out for the remainder of the series, one of those fans complained to Newsday about his unfair treatment.

“The banning to tonight’s game was kind of expected, but the fact my little brother and his friends can’t use our season tickets tonight has really pissed me off. It’s not like they can go to the next game,” fan interferer Austin Capobianco told Newsday, per Anthony Rieber on X.

The whole mess began when Betts tracked a fly ball from Gleyber Torres into foul territory in right field. As he reached up to make a catch at the fence, Capobianco and John Peter grabbed at the former MVP, forcing his glove open and ripping the ball out. An umpire immediately called interference and the Dodgers were awarded the out. However, the actions of the spectators became a significant subplot during the most important game of the Yankees' season.

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers tracked Capobianco and Peter down at a bar near Yankee Stadium and tweeted out their reaction to the incident. Rogers was ripped for what some saw as a glorification of the men. Meanwhile, Capobianco did himself no favors by admitting his actions were premeditated, calling the situation something he’s joked about.

Yankees' shortstop Anthony Volpe made history with his third inning grand slam

Just when it seemed the situation couldn’t get any stranger, it was revealed that Rob Gronkowski is friends with Capobianco. The two knew each other in college and Gronkowski downplayed the incident, saying Capobianco is the type of guy who would do anything for “the teams he represents.”

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone weighed in after the game, saying there’s “no place for that. Should never have your hands on anyone, just not okay.” However, left fielder Alex Verdugo said it wasn’t “too serious” as you should expect “unique things” to happen in New York. Verdugo had a very different point of view when he was a member of the Boston Red Sox in 2021 and Yankees fans threw a ball at him.

Ultimately, Betts just wants to move past the incident. Always a class act, the Dodgers’ All-Star told reporters, “It’s irrelevant, I’m fine, he’s fine. Everything’s cool. We lost the game and that’s what I’m focused on.”

Oh right, the Yankees and the Dodgers played a game on Tuesday. The Yankees’ bats finally woke up as Torres and Austin Wells hit home runs and shortstop Anthony Volpe broke the game open with a history-making grand slam in the third inning.

Game 5 will take place on Wednesday evening in the Bronx, without Capobianco’s little brother in attendance. The Yankees will start veteran ace Gerrit Cole while the Dodgers will send Jack Flaherty to the mound.