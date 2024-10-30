The New York Yankees came away with an 11-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers to stay alive in the World Series on Tuesday, but an incident with Mookie Betts and two Yankees fans has gotten a lot of attention, and manager Aaron Boone offered a stern take when asked about the incident.

“Yeah not good, there's no place for that” Aaron Boone said, via @snyyankees on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I mean, simple as that. Like, come here, cheer, root for your team, whatever. No place for that. Should never have your hands on anyone, just not okay.”

Luckily, it was ruled that Betts did catch the ball for the out, and most importantly, he was not hurt on the play. Rightfully so, the fans received criticism, and have been banned for Game 5 of the series, with the tickets being redistributed to a pediatric cancer patient and his family.

At the time, the Dodgers were up 2-0 in the game after Freddie Freeman's home run in the top of the inning. It was a similar start as Game 3, and it felt like the Dodgers would be on their way to a sweep. But the pitching did not hold up, with an Anthony Volpe grand slam opening things up for the Yankees. However, the Dodgers and Dave Roberts did not use many of their top bullpen arms in the game, and they will be available for a potential clincher in Game 5.

Yankees' path to potential 3-0 series comeback

The Yankees are looking to make history and become the first team to complete a 3-0 series comeback in World Series history. Previously, no team that has been down 3-0 has even come back to force a Game 6. That is what New York has to do with Gerrit Cole on the mound in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Out of the three potential games left, the Yankees likely feel best about their chances in Game 5 with their ace on the mound. However, they will have to hit Jack Flaherty, who has had both dominant and disappointing performances throughout the playoffs. His fastball velocity early on will be telling.

If the Yankees win Game 5 and force a Game 6 in Los Angeles on Friday, it will be Carlos Rodon against Yoshinobu Yamamoto in what might be the toughest pitching matchup of the three potential games that are left. Yamamoto dominated last time out, while Rodon struggled.

Game 7 would bring an aspect of unpredictability, with Clarke Schmidt and Walker Buehler likely starting, but an all hands on deck type of game for both teams.