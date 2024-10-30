MLB and the New York Yankees reportedly have made a joint decision to ban the two fans who interfered with Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts during Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday, according to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports.

The two fans will be issued a refund for the tickets they bought for Game 5 of the series on Wednesday, according to Perez.

According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, MLB asked the Yankees to ban the two fans.

It was a controversial moment in the game in the bottom of the first inning. Mookie Betts ranged over into foul territory to catch a fly ball hit by Gleyber Torres. He made the catch, but the two Yankees fans continued to pry at Betts' glove and eventually get the ball out. It was still ruled a catch and Gleyber Torres was out.

Yankees fans taking heat for Mookie Betts incident

Understandably, the two Yankees fans are still taking a lot of heat from fans and media members, including ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan.

“I have never seen anything like that, it was the ultimate in fan buffoonery, they got kicked out of the game,” Jeff Passan said on the Pat McAfee Show. “Like, there should be a cardinal rule. … And look at the other one come in and grab the hand. Like what are you doing? … It was not a good situation. And look, I have criticized fans from Los Angeles in the past for throwing things on the field. These gentlemen, I'm not even gonna call them gentlemen. These men deserve every bit of the criticism and they got kicked out of the game. Jesse Rogers, our intrepid baseball reporter went and talked to them, talked to one of them afterward. And the quote he got was, ‘I had to D up, and I patrol that wall.' Guy, the wall is not yours to patrol. And I hope that fans understand not only are you gonna get kicked out of the stadium on $1,000-plus ticket, but the opportunity to come back into the stadium if you act that way is likely to be revoked from you.”

A hefty price to pay for the two fans, as they missed out on the Yankees coming back from 2-0 in Game 4, and will miss out on Gerrit Cole taking the mound to try to extend the series in Game 5. Hopefully, there are no more incidents like this in the series moving forward.