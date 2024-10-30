The New York Yankees are on the verge of getting swept out of the World Series, and Yankees fans have had enough of watching their team flail through ugly at-bats.

Two fans took matters into their own hands. With the Yankees already down 2-0 in the first inning of Game 4, leadoff hitter Gleyber Torres hit a foul ball down the right field line. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts gave chase and made the catch right in front of the Yankee Stadium stands.

He was within reach of a Yankees fan in the front row, who grabbed Betts' glove, while the fan sitting next to him tried jar the ball free. When the ball popped out of Betts' glove, he immediately signaled for the out, and the umpire down the right field line was right on it.

There was no need for a long debate or dozens of replays — it was as obvious as fan interference gets. Yankee Stadium security escorted those fans away out of their section and probably out of the stadium. Fans at home, meanwhile, are getting their jokes off and instantly turning the pair into a meme.

Oddly, this was the second time in this series that a Torres batted ball ended in fan interference. In Game 1, it appeared at first that he had homered to break a 2-2 tie in the ninth inning before replay showed a fan reached over to snag the ball. He was credited with a double instead and the game ended on a Freddie Freeman grand slam.

Torres' foul ball in the first inning may have resulted in an out, but the Yankees lead-off batter is one of the few hitters that has actually stepped up in this series for New York. In 13 postseason games, he has reached base in the first inning 10 times. The rest of the team just hasn't taken advantage.