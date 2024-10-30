The New York Yankees defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night, but the primary storyline has centered around a fan interference play with Mookie Betts. Betts stuck his glove into the crowd to catch a fly-ball down the right field line, and after catching the ball a Yankees fan attempted to remove the ball from his glove while another held Betts' other hand back. It was a bizarre scene that has led to many reactions from around the MLB world. Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo shared his thoughts on the situation before Game 5 on Wednesday.

“Maybe one of the more extreme kind of trying to rip a ball out, but at the same time that's kind of New York,” Verdugo said, via Yankees Videos on X, formerly Twitter. “I feel like that's what you expect out here. You expect… some unique things. At the end of the day, I didn't feel like it was too serious. I think Mookie kind of shook it off, too. That's just kind of the passion I guess New Yorkers have.”

Verdugo said he doesn't believe the incident was “too serious.” As aforementioned, there have been no shortage of reactions from the sports world to what occurred on Tuesday night between Betts and the Yankees fans. Some have gone as far as to uplift the fans, while others have called for a lifetime ban for the fans.

There is no question that the fans went too far. Trying to take the baseball out of a player's glove in the middle of a game is obviously uncalled for. The fans have since been banned from Yankee Stadium for Game 5 of the World Series, however, they will receive a refund for their tickets. It remains to be seen if they will be able to attend Yankees games next year or anytime in the future.