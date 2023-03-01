Former New York Yankees star centerfielder Bernie Williams serenaded the team during Spring Training, according to a Wednesday tweet from MLB.com Yankees beat reporter Bryan Hoch.

The five-time All-Star further pursued his career in music after he retired from the MLB in 2015. Williams has performed at concert venues, music festivals, and special events since the release of his second album, “Moving Forward,” in 2009, according to his website. He was nominated for a Latin Grammy award for “Best Instrumental Album” the same year.

“I don’t have many words right now that can explain how excited and grateful I am about this nomination,” Bernie Williams said in a 2009 statement. “When I stopped playing baseball, I knew that I would become more dedicated to my music. Just to have the chance to sign with Reform Records and create this CD was a tremendous opportunity.

Now, to already have my first Latin Grammy nomination from my fellow musicians is beyond anything I could have dreamed.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bernie Williams played for 16 seasons in the MLB, all with the Yankees. He earned five All-Star appearances, four Golden Gloves, a Silver Slugger and four World Series titles in his run from 1991 to 2006. He earned most of his awards between the 1996 and 2002 seasons, going as high as seventh place in the 1998 American League MVP voting in the same year he earned his second All-Star and Golden Glove selections.

The Yankees retired his number after his run with the Yankees ended. He joined the ranks of 22 players and managers with their numbers retired by New York, including shortstop Derek Jeter, who would have his number retired in 2017, center fielder Joe DiMaggio and outfielder Mickey Mantle.

“It’s something I’ll be proud of for the rest of my life,” Bernie Williams said in 2016. “To know that you’re a part of the Yankees tradition forever is special. It’s still hard to comprehend.”