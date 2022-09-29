Blue Jays coach’s wife hilariously wants divorce after giving back Aaron Judge 61st HR ball

Toronto Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann might not have to go to work for the rest of his life, as he apparently was the one who caught New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s historic 61st home run Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.

The Yankees scored an 8-3 win in the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays, but the biggest takeaway from that game is Aaron Judge hitting his 61st home run of the 2022 MLB season, which also ties the American League record he now shares with Yankees legend Roger Maris. Perhaps the next most notable takeaway from the contest is that not a single fan from the thousands in attendance at Rogers Centre managed to come away with the historic home run ball.

Instead, it was Matt Buschmann, who is now the owner (we don’t know for how long) of the coveted baseball memorabilia. Adding a hilarious twist to Buschmann’s incredibly lucky catch is his wife, sports broadcaster Sara Walsh, getting ahold of the news and hilariously joking that it might be time for a divorce.

Oh cool. He just handed that back without checking to see if our house is still here? I’d next like to announce our divorce. pic.twitter.com/37HmHIoomS — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) September 29, 2022

Walsh also joked about retirement.

Bad news is I’m down here in Florida battling a hurricane, but the good news is I can announce my retirement…. pic.twitter.com/gbhFSgDZBL — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) September 29, 2022

The ball seemed like it fell right into the lap of Buschmann after a bunch of Blue Jays fans failed to corral the ball that was a mere inches away from them.

Matt Buschmann played briefly in the MLB in 2016, making a total of three appearances as a pitcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks at age 32. He certainly did not earn a lot of money (relatively speaking, of course) during his baseball career, but it’s the Aaron Judge home run ball that could make his bank account a whole lot fatter.

The Yankees will now fly back home to face the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game series before finishing their regular season n the road against the Texas Rangers.

With seven more games left to play, Aaron Judge is likely to break his tie with Maris and even chase for more home runs. In front of Judge are the two seasons from Sammy Sosa in which the former Chicago Cubs star had 63 and 64 homers in 1999 and 2001, respectively.