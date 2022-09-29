Aaron Judge ties Roger Maris’ home run record with 61st blast of season

Aaron Judge has done the unthinkable. He has tied Roger Maris with 61 home runs in the regular season. That is the most in American League history. The only baseball players who have ever hit more in a single season are Barry Bonds (73), Mark McGwire (70) and Sammy Sosa (66). But we all know how that happened during baseball’s steroid era.

Judge took Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Tim Mayza deep for the record-tying home run:

🚨 AARON JUDGE FINALLY DOES IT 🚨 Aaron Judge ties Roger Maris' all-time AL HR record 😱pic.twitter.com/4ofbZuUN5B — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 29, 2022

Maris previously hit 61 home runs way back in 1961 for the same New York Yankees. It was considered truly shocking when Maris broke what was Babe Ruth’s home run record of 60 in a season. Mickey Mantle was the player who got all the buzz for the Yankees at that time. Maris’ previous career high was only 39 home runs in a season, which he hit a year before in 1960.

Judge is having an all-time historic year and that goes beyond just hitting home runs. Only two players over the last 55 seasons have won a Triple Crown title. Boston Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski accomplished the feat back in 1967. Then Miguel Cabrera, while playing for the Detroit Tigers won it in 2012.

Aaron Judge obviously leads all of baseball in home runs. He also holds a substantial lead over Cleveland Guardians slugger Jose Ramirez for the American League RBI lead. The only question will be if Judge can win the batting title. He’s in a dog race with Xander Bogaerts and Luis Arraez.

Whether or not Judge wins the Triple Crown, this will go down as one of the greatest seasons in the history of baseball. His performance has Judge as the clear front runner for AL MVP honors this season. He has the Yankees in control of the AL East and in position to make a run at a World Series title.