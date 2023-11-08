After ending the season with no playoff berth against the Royals, will AL East and Yankees boss Brian Cashman be forced to move to analytics?

Brian Cashman is one of the more involved executives in the Major Leagues. Being part of the same sport for nearly a quarter of a century surely makes one know a little bit too much about how things are run. But, this did not seem to be the case for the New York Yankees boss. This is given his recent statements about analytics in baseball. Fans started to take notice and blasted the AL East team after they bowed out in the season with their last matchup against the Kansas City Royals.

Brian Cashman made an odd statement. It was about how the Yankees have the smallest analytics department in all of the MLB, per Talkin Yanks of Jomboy Media. He also blasted the fans who claimed that they are analytically run by saying that they are ‘just throwing bulls**t'.

Fans did not at all appreciate the executive's statement. One part of the Yankees faithful even went for his payroll, “When you finish 4th with this payroll. And, poorly constructed team toce out this defensive is crazy.”

Another member was already anticipating bad things to come for the Yankees. “Can’t wait for another year of strikeout or HR baseball,” was what they wrote.

“Well he just gave away why we were almost dead last and kept getting worse,” was what another Yankees wrote in relation to how bad their season ended against the Royals.

A lot of individuals are hoping the marquee AL East team returns to its former glory. But, it will have to start with the change of the Yankees boss' mindset.