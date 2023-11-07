New York Yankees GM and senior vice president Brian Cashman dropped an NSFW comment on their talent level for the 2024 MLB season.

Brian Cashman dropped an NSFW comment on the Yankees' roster next year, per Talkin' Yanks.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge dropped some hints on their offseason moves one week ago.

“Changes could mean a lot of different things. From philosophies, players, coaches, everything. We haven't made it to the big dance in quite a few years, so we got some work to do, even on the player side. So looking forward to hopefully getting us back to the promised land with some good moves,” Aaron Judge said.

“We've still got a lot of time, but I know they're busy working, literally from a couple days after our season ended. They had a lot of meetings down there in Tampa, so they're working hard, and I'm looking forward to getting some updates about what's going on,” Judge added.

Who will be Brian Cashman's next big-name signing?

Will the Yankees make a big splash in the offseason? Brian Cashman and Co. recently reached out to the San Diego Padres and inquired about Juan Soto.

Should the Yankees somehow sign Soto, he and Aaron Judge would form a formidable hitting tandem. Soto and Judge will fire up a Yankees offense that finished 19th in wRC and 24th in wOBA. New York's struggles at the plate was one of the reasons they won just 82 games. Worse, they missed the MLB Postseason for the first time in seven years.

Shohei Ohtani is another option for the Bronx Bombers. Ohtani, who won't pitch in 2024, will solidify the Yankees' left-handed batting lineup that also includes Anthony Rizzo. Not only that, but the Japanese slugger will also thrive in a big market like New York City.

It seems Brian Cashman's NSFW comment is a sign of things to come this offseason for the Yankees.