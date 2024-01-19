Brian Cashman sends a message to Yankees fans after the rough 2023 season.

The New York Yankees were one of the most disappointing teams in the MLB in the 2023 season. They ended the season barely above .500 and failed to make a playoff appearance. But after a strong offseason, general manager, Brian Cashman has a message for the fanbase.

Cashman discussed what the Yankees are doing to be better in 2024 on an audio clip, according to SNY Yankees. Hopefully, that's the case, as New York is one of the most highly coveted sports franchises in the world.

“We're better than that and our fans deserve better than that.” Brian Cashman talks about the Yankees' 82-80 finish last season (via @snyyankees)pic.twitter.com/rYZncl0cI5 — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) January 18, 2024

At the very least, Brian Cashman sounds optimistic players are doing everything to improve. Additionally, having so many new coaches on staff could be exactly what this team needs to change. The hitting was a hot mess throughout most of last season. But the Yankees general manager clearly hopes for the best.

The biggest acquisition of the offseason was the trade for Juan Soto. He's a superstar at the plate and that alone is enough to excite the fanbase. Especially considering he's teaming up with Aaron Judge. The Yankees arguably have the top two home run hitters in baseball on their roster.

Even so, it's time for New York to produce on the field. Spring Training is several weeks away and it'll be interesting what the team's final roster looks like. But based on the offseason moves, Cashman should be optimistic moving forward. With that said, look for the Yankees to potentially make some noise next season. If not, then there could be some even bigger changes made this time next year.