Marcus Stroman would rather face Aaron Judge than Juan Soto; good thing he won't have to pitch to either in 2024.

On most MLB teams, Aaron Judge is the undisputed best hitter in the lineup. But with the New York Yankees acquiring Juan Soto, that title is certainly up for debate. On Thursday, the newest addition to the Yankees' rotation, Marcus Stroman, weighed in on that debate.

“Soto is the better hitter I've ever faced,” Stroman claimed, courtesy of The Athletic's Brendan Kuty.

That might surprise Judge. While Soto has gotten the better of Stroman in the past when the two faced off against one another, Judge has absolutely rocked his new teammate, in more at-bats no less.

Stroman has faced Soto 14 times. Soto has collected three hits, including a double and a home run. He also struck out twice, giving him a slugging percentage of .700 against Stro.

Judge has 25 plate appearances against Stroman, producing 10 hits, four of which left the ballpark. His slugging percentage? A whopping 1.048 when facing his now-teammate.

Suffice it to say, Stroman is glad that he is now wearing the same uniform as both Judge and Soto.

Stroman settling in with Yankees

The rehabilitation tour continues for Stroman as he begins life as a member of the New York Yankees.

In the past, Stroman made comments critical of the Yankees' pitching and general manager Brian Cashman. But it wasn't a one-way street. Cashman put down Stroman in remarks that labelled him not a “difference-maker” and as a bullpen piece for the Bronx Bombers, not a starter.

But money talks, and Stroman happily agreed to a two-year, $37 million deal to join the Yanks this offseason. It even led to he and Cashman burying the hatchet.

Now, Stroman might have to explain to Aaron Judge why he isn't quite up to par with Juan Soto.