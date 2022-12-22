By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The New York Yankees bolstered their rotation with one of the best left-handed pitchers in the game in Carlos Rodon, who inked a six-year, $162 million deal with the Bronx Bombers. He was arguably the last top arm left on the open market and Brian Cashman managed to secure his signature. But as the Yanks GM pointed out on Thursday at Rodon’s introductory press conference, this wasn’t the first time the organization has shown serious interest in the southpaw.

Via Bryan Hoch:

“Brian Cashman said that the Yankees tried to acquire Carlos Rodón from the Giants at last year’s Trade Deadline.”

That would’ve been a great addition at the deadline to strengthen the staff. The Yankees ultimately brought in Frankie Montas, Scott Effross, and Lou Trivino in terms of arms. The latter two proved to be important, but Montas struggled immensely. New York doesn’t have a lot of LHPs either, therefore getting Rodon may have really made a difference. The Giants clearly didn’t think Cashman was offering them enough, though.

In the end, Carlos Rodon is now in pinstripes and joins a rotation consisting of Gerrit Cole, Luis Severino, Nestor Cortes, and likely Montas as first. That’s arguably one of the best in the American League, let alone the entire Majors. Rodon is expected to slide in behind Cole as the No. 2.

Rodon was a lone bright spot for San Francisco last season, going 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA, striking out 237 hitters in 178 innings. He should fit in perfectly at Yankee Stadium, giving Aaron Boone a one-two punch at the top end of the rotation.