New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon threw live batting practice on Sunday, and is scheduled to throw one more on Thursday before starting a Minor League rehab assignment for the Yankees, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Willie Calhoun was one of the hitters that Carlos Rodon was facing, and Rodon gave Yankees fans a scare when he hit Calhoun in the elbow. Luckily, Willie Calhoun is ok. The ball hit a nerve in his elbow, and the tingling went away after a couple of minutes, according to Hoch. He is still scheduled to bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Calhoun had encouraging comments regarding how Rodon looked in the live batting practice session.

“Los looks good,” Calhoun said via Hoch. “The ball was coming out of his hand really good.”

Luckily, at the end of the session the only news is good news for the Yankees. Calhoun has been one of the Yankees' best hitters as of late, and with Aaron Judge out of the lineup, the Yankees need every offensive contribution they could get.

Rodon was the Yankees' biggest addition in the offseason. The biggest contract handed out was to retain Aaron Judge, but Rodon is on a six-year, $162 million contract. He was one of baseball's best pitchers in 2021 and 2022, but he has yet to make his debut for the Yankees. His return, assuming he performs to his capability, would give New York one of the best one-two punches in baseball with Gerrit Cole and Rodon at the top of their rotation.