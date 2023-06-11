The injury bug just will not leave the New York Yankees alone. It has come for just about every key player on the team, even Aaron Judge, and recently made an attempt at John Sterling, the longtime play-by-play radio announcer for WFAN.

In the top of the ninth inning during the Yankees' win over the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, a foul ball from Justin Turner made its way into the broadcast booth. The ball hit Sterling in the left eyebrow, catching him by surprise. “Ow! Ow! Ow! It really hit me,” he said. “I didn't know it was coming back that far.” After the startling reaction, he simply moved on and continued calling the game.

Ow!! Ow!! Ow!! It really hit me, I didn't know it was coming back that far! pic.twitter.com/MRMdpVcZBX — John Sterling Calls (@JSterlingCalls) June 11, 2023

Sterling said that he is “not going on the IL,” according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. The 84-year-old will be back in action for Sunday's matchup between the Yankees and Red Sox.

“Aside from ‘a little bit of blood,’ Sterling said he was fine and would be back in the booth for Sunday night’s rubber match,” writes Kuty.

Sterling has been the voice of the Yankees since 1989, calling games with his signature call of “theeeeeeee Yankees WIN!” after victories. For him to miss any time would be a sad development for fans everywhere. Thankfully, he has a level of toughness that New York fans love.

The Yankees' win over the Red Sox put them at 38-28 on the season after losing 3-2 to Boston the previous day. With Judge coming back soon, New York could start challenging the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles for the lead in the AL East.