Clarke Schmidt’s bold declaration after sweep of the Mets shows that Yankees have recaptured its moxie

For the third game in a row, the New York Yankees emerged with a victory, as they defeated the New York Mets Tuesday night, 4-2, to complete a two-leg sweep of their National League counterparts. Yankees rookie Clarke Schmidt got the win, but perhaps it’s what he said following the game that will be remembered more by future New York opponents on the road.

Speaking to reporters after taking care of business against the Mets, Clarke Schmidt said that “A lot of people fear us when we come into stadiums,” via YES Network.

"A lot of people fear us when we come into stadiums." Clarke Schmidt moved to 5-2 and dropped his ERA to 2.18 after providing 3 innings in relief in the Yankees' 4-2 win over the Mets. pic.twitter.com/4XP5MXbuwk — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 24, 2022

Frankie Montas started the game for the Yankees and had a 2-0 lead to work on after Anthony Rizzo scored in the bottom of the fourth inning, but he gave up a run in each of the next two innings, forcing the Yankees to make a switch on the mound. Clarke Schmidt entered the game for Montas and proceeded to throw three scoreless innings, but he looked shaky with three hits and three walks surrendered on 60 pitches. Wandy Peralta closed it all out with a save for the Yankees, who now have stitched together three victories in a row for the first time in nearly two months. Prior to their sweep of the Mets, Clarke Schmidt and the Yankees gained momentum with a 4-2 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays at home on Aug. 21.

Schmidt has been sensational this season for the Yankees’ bullpen. He entered into the Mets game with a 2.40 ERA and an excellent .237 BABIP.

It could get even better for the Yankees in the coming days, as they will next face the lowly Oakland Athletics on the road in a three-game set that begins Thursday.