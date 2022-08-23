MLB Odds: Mets vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/23/2022

The Subway Series comes to an end as the 4th and final game is tonight! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Yankees prediction and pick.

These games have been a treat for all of baseball to witness. The Mets took the first series at home at Citi Field but the Yankees took the first of two in the Bronx. By the score of 4-2, the Yankees jumped out to a 3-0 lead and thanks to Aaron Judge and Andrew Benintendi. Benintendi is starting to find his place in NY and with Judge hitting a bomb every other game, this lineup might get back on track sooner than later. Max Scherzer earned just his third loss of the season.

Here are the Mets-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Yankees Odds

New York Mets: +1.5 (-184)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+152)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the Mets tonight is right-hander Taijuan Walker. Walker has been a blessing in disguise for the Mets rotation as he might be the most overlooked starter. Walker has been excellent ever since signing with the Mets. He’s now (10-3) on the season with a 3.36 ERA in 112.1 innings. He was removed from his last start against the Atlanta Braves after just two innings but didn’t allow a run off just one hit. He allowed eight runs off of seven hits against the Braves just two starts prior to that. However, did have a solid start in between those outings as he pitched six innings against the Cincinnati Reds. If Walker is on his game tonight, then the Yankees will struggle again.

The Mets offense needs to get back on track tonight as well. After scoring 10 runs in the series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies, they scored just two last night and it came from a smash from Daniel Vogelback. The Mets ended with only four hits which will not cut it against this Yankees team. The Mets still own a better record for now, which is shocking considering how well the Yankees played in the first half of the season. However, they come into this game as the underdogs.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Toeing the slab for the Yanks tonight is right-hander Frankie Montas. Montas is really struggling since coming to New York at the trade deadline. He has allowed 14 runs in three outings and has only struck out a combined eight hitters. His best start was against the Boston Red Sox where he pitched five innings and allowed two runs off of five hits. It’s been some time since Montas has had a really good start. Although, if he finds his groove tonight then it could be the start of a new trend as the Mets are one of the top teams in the league.

We all know that Aaron Judge is on a mission for 60 home runs this season. He is inching closer with just 13 more to go. It doesn’t seem like many other hitters are squaring up the ball like he is. He leads the team in just about every offensive category and they will need him to help attack Walker tonight. If Benintendi is in the lineup, expect him to contribute as he seems to have found his place in NY, or at least is close to.

Final Mets-Yankees Prediction & Pick

This is a tricky pick to make. The home team has won all three of these games so far and I think that will happen again. However, I don’t think they win by more than a run so take the Mets to cover this spread on the road.

Final Mets-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Mets +1.5 (-184)