Cody Bellinger is preparing for the next chapter in his MLB career after being traded from the Chicago Cubs to the New York Yankees. The Bellinger trade has Yankees fans excited, and the former MVP happens to feel the same way.

“Everything about it excites me,” Bellinger said recently, via YES Network. “The organization, the fans, the stadium, the atmosphere. I actually have only played there once and that was in 2023, and was a really cool moment. I've heard really amazing things about everything… I'm just excited to be apart of it. I'm excited to get to work.”

Bellinger's father, Clay, spent three seasons in the big leagues with the Yankees. Cody addressed the connection to the organization through his dad.

“It is truly wild,” Bellinger said. “When I got the news, I called him, he was very excited. He plays it all cool, but I know deep down he's really excited… I have some very solid memories of it.”

Cody Bellinger dishes on potential with Yankees

Bellinger, 29, hit 47 home runs and recorded a 1.035 OPS in 2019 with the Los Angeles Dodgers en route to winning the National League MVP Award. He has been unable to replicate those numbers, though, he did hit 26 home runs to go along with an .881 OPS in 2023 with the Cubs.

So does Bellinger still feature an MVP-level ceiling? Can he come anywhere close to hitting 47 home runs again?

“Well, that's what keeps me motivated,” Bellinger said. “I know what I can do and I know what I've done… That's what I strive for every single year. I want to be the best player I can be. I expect that out of myself. I'm probably pretty hard on myself, I think people around me can say that. But I expect that out of me, that's what I want and that's what I strive for.”

Bellinger added that a potential 47 home run-like season is “in the tank.” He explained that he doesn't want to focus on specific numbers, however, as he just wants to “play the best baseball” he can while “helping the team win.”

Cody Bellinger is a quality defender in the outfield who also features the ability to play first base if necessary. His defensive prowess and versatility will help the Yankees, but his offensive ceiling is what makes the addition especially exciting. With Yankee Stadium featuring a short right field porch, perhaps Bellinger can turn back the clock and enjoy a 2025 season with no shortage of home runs.