The New York Yankees are still on the hunt for a World Series title this year after sending the Cleveland Guardians on an early vacation. The Yankees beat Cleveland Tuesday night, 5-1, to win the American League Division Series matchup and at the same time, book their tickets to the American League Championship Series where the mighty Houston Astros await them.

The Astros are going to be a huge challenge for New York and for former Boston Red Sox star and Baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz, the only way the Yankees survive the ALCS is if Alex Rodriguez picks the Astros to beat Aaron Judge and company. For a bit of context, most teams picked by A-Rod to win their respective series prior to the 2022 MLB playoffs have been eliminated, and Big Papi used that to rib Rodriguez.

Papi to ARod: "The only way the Yankees can beat Houston is if you pick them… you have been wrong the whole time." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hl8SAu4M3B — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 19, 2022

Rodriguez picked the Tampa Bay Rays to beat the Guardians in the Wild-Card round. He also said that the Toronto Blue Jays, St. Louis Cardinals, and the New York Mets to do the same. Of course, none of those teams even managed to reach the Division round of the playoffs. Rodriguez also picked the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers to make the National League Championship Series. We all know what happened to those heavy favorites.

To be fair, Rodriguez was correct in saying that the Astros and the Yankees will both make the ALCS. The goods news (maybe) for Yankees fans is that A-Rod did in fact select the Astros to win in the ALCS.