Derek Jeter enjoyed a Hall of Fame playing career. He won five World Series championships and even earned the nickname “Mr. November” for his Fall Classic heroics. Yet, Jeter has one regret from his playing career and it has surfaced amid the 2024 New York Yankees-Los Angeles Dodgers World Series.

“I'll be honest with you, I've always been asked about my career, people say,' is there something you could change?' I don't think I've ever said this before, there's nothing I would change about my career except being able to play in a Yankees-Dodgers World Series,” via FOX Sports: MLB and ClutchPoints.

Jeter is now an analyst for Fox Sports alongside former stars Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz. Although Jeter is still around the game, he probably wishes he was playing shortstop for the Yankees on Friday night.

When did the Yankees and Dodgers last play against one another in the World Series?

Jeter won five championships in his career as aforementioned. However, none of those victories came against the Dodgers as the World Series opponent.

The Dodgers and Yankees have not gone head-to-head in the Fall Classic since 1981. LA won the series 4-2 in a memorable Fall Classic. Although it has been over 40 years since the teams have battled each other for a championship, there is plenty of history between the ball clubs.

In fact, the Dodgers and Yankees have played one another 11 times in the World Series, which is more than any other two opponents in MLB. The Yankees have defeated the Dodgers eight times in the Fall Classic.

Of course, New York has won more championships than any other ball club by a significant margin. The Yankees have earned 27 World Series victories, having last won in 2009.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are sixth with seven total championships. They trail the St. Louis Cardinals (11), Boston Red Sox (9), Oakland Athletics (9) and San Francisco Giants (8).

The Dodgers can equal the Giants' amount of championships with a victory this year. The Yankees, however, can add yet another championship to their lead with a World Series win.

Derek Jeter's World Series impact

Jeter played some of his best baseball in the big moments. He stepped up under the bright lights, a necessity for being a star in New York. The Yankees legend hit .321 during his World Series career.

Jeter knew how to play winning baseball. He was not the most notable power hitter or even the best defender, but Jeter took care of business when it mattered. As a result, he became one of the most respected superstars in MLB history. He will always be remembered for his World Series heroics in New York.

Now it is Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit Cole's turn to lead the Yankees. They will be challenged by Dodgers stars such as Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. Jeter may not have ever played in a Yankees-Dodgers World Series, but receiving the opportunity to watch all of these stars go head-to-head is still special without question.