New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter will be joining the MLB on Fox pregame show for the 2023 season alongside Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz, and Fox Sports CEO reportedly checked in with Rodriguez before signing Jeter, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

“Why wouldn’t we reach out?” Fox Sports spokesman Andrew Fegyveresi said, via Marchand.

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez have a rocky history that dates back to before their time as teammates, and started with an infamous quote from Rodriguez in 2001.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Jeter’s been blessed with great talent around him,” Rodriguez said to Bryan Gallagher and Alex Raskin of the Daily Mail at the time. “So he’s never had to lead. He doesn’t have to, he can just go and play and have fun, and hit second. I mean, you know, hitting second is totally different than hitting third or fourth in a lineup because you go into New York trying to stop Bernie [Williams] and [Paul] O’Neill and everybody. You never say, ‘Don’t let Derek beat you.’ That’s never your concern.”

Jeter and Rodriguez both opened up about their relationship on ESPN’s seven-part documentary called “The Captain.” Even after Rodriguez joined the Yankees in 2004, the relationship was not what it was before his comments in 2001. Seemingly now, the two have made amends, and appeared together on an ESPN broadcast of a Yankees vs Boston Red Sox game during the 2022 season.

Now, the two will be broadcasting together on the MLB on Fox pregame show. Jeter will start with MLB’s London series in June, and will be with Fox for the All-Star Game, playoffs and World Series, according to Marchand.