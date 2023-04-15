Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

After missing three games due to a quadriceps injury, DJ LeMahieu is back in the New York Yankees lineup against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, per Bryan Hoch. Aaron Boone commented on the decision to have LeMahieu return to the lineup, per Hoch.

“We treated it pretty conservatively, and the trainers feel good about it,” Boone said.

LeMahieu is leading off and playing third base.

LeMahieu, a three-time All-Star, battled injury concerns last season. The versatile infielder was limited to just 125 games played for New York after playing in 150 contests during the 2021 campaign. He hasn’t produced eye-opening results since 2020, when he led the league in batting average, OBP, and OPS, but DJ LeMahieu is still a key part of the puzzle for the Yankees.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Yankees have dealt with a number of injury problems already to open the 2023 season. Josh Donaldson was recently placed on the IL, and New York still has three important starting pitchers who are dealing with injuries. For the most part, the ball club has continued to find success despite their injury woes. However, that hasn’t been the case so far during their series with Minnesota.

The Twins crushed the Yankees to open the series on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium, winning by a final score of 11-2. Minnesota then added another win on Friday, earning a competitive 4-3 victory. New York is looking to bounce back on Saturday to salvage the series.

Perhaps the return of DJ LeMahieu can help them do exactly that.

Saturday’s first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM EST.