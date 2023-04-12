Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The New York Yankees entered the 2023 MLB season with many expectations. Through the first couple of weeks, the team has been riddled with injuries. Now, DJ LeMahieu is another Yankees player dealing with an injury, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

‘DJ LeMahieu dealing with quad tightness, day to day right now, per Aaron Boone #Yankees’

The Yankees starter has gotten off to a little bit of a sluggish start, hitting just .263 with one home run and 3 RBIs to begin the season. Still, he’s an important part of this lineup, so being without him will be tough. On the other hand, the injury is just day-to-day, so that is some good news for Aaron Boone and his team.

Carlos Rodon began the year on the IL, and Gleybar Torres is now also dealing with an injury, so things are piling up in New York. Josh Donaldson also is injured, although he is on the injured List.

Nonetheless, the Yankees have managed to weather the storm thus far in regards to injuries, and they are 7-4. It’s early, and the stunning start to the year by the Tampa Bay Rays has been the biggest story of the MLB season.

The Yankees pummeled the Cleveland Guardians 11-2 on Tuesday night and conclude a three-game series on Wednesday before facing the Minnesota Twins for a four-game set in New York. The good news for the Yankees is that neither Torres’ injury nor LeMahieu’s injury appears to be serious, so hopefully they return to the lineup quickly.