DJ LeMahieu offers versatility for the New York Yankees without question. He can play first, second, or third base in the infield. But with players such as Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, and Josh Donaldson on the roster, where exactly does LeMahieu fit on this team? MLB Network’s Jon Morosi provided an update on LeMahieu’s potential 2023 role, per MLB Network on Twitter.

“We would expect based on Rizzo’s return, that first base… not really a need,” Morosi said. “The second base conversation is interesting. Of course, they just settled with Gleyber Torres in salary arbitration. I could see LeMahieu splitting his time between second and third depending on the situation there.”

DJ LeMahieu is one of the better players in the game when healthy. But injuries hampered him in 2022. However, he’s only a few years removed from leading the league in batting average and OBP. This is a key piece to the puzzle and the Yankees will utilize him as so.

Yankees’ hitting coach Dillon Lawson recently provided another important DJ Lemahieu progress update.

“He looks healthy, whether it’s in the weight room or on defense or hitting. He’s pushing it with everything, and he’s able to do it. If you didn’t know how last year ended, you wouldn’t think anything of it, but we all saw that,” Lawson said, via the New York Post.

DJ LeMahieu’s presence for the Yankees will be critical to their success. He may find a more stable role at some point this season. But for now, it appears likely that he will be a utility-type player for New York.