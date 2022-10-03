The Big Apple is coming down with a serious case of Aaron Judge fever. The New York Yankees star’s chase for 62 home runs has taken over the Bronx, and for good reason. This type of season is something that many fans may never see again. As a result, the demand for these games are at an all-time high.

Another thing that’s at an all-time high is the demand for Aaron Judge memorabilia from this season. Fans are doing their best to get something out of the Yankees star’s excellence. One fan takes the cake for the most bizarre memorabilia item, as he/she is selling… a bag of air taken from Rogers Centre during the game Judge hit his 61st homer. Yes, you read that sentence correctly. (Via Talkin’ Yanks)

Nothing quite like that Rogers Centre air conditioning (h/t @YankeeWRLD) pic.twitter.com/4crO0Z878O — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 3, 2022

If this bag of air was taken at the exact moment Judge went yard for number 61, this might’ve fetched a higher price.

Jokes aside, though, Aaron Judge’s race for 62 home runs has overshadowed the Yankees’ overall slump this season. After tearing through the American League at record pace, New York fell into a massive slump that saw them nearly lose the division. Aaron Judge’s steady strong bat was the only thing that kept them alive in many games.

Judge and the Yankees’ mettle will truly be tested once the playoffs roll around. They’ll be playing in the NLDS by virtue of the first-round bye they got. If they truly are a championship-caliber team this year, they’ll need to get their act together before the playoffs officially star.