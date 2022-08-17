Fans shower Yankees with boos as they struggle vs. Rays

The New York Yankees earlier this season were on a near record pace, cruising along. Wow, how things have changed seemingly overnight. On Tuesday, the Yankees hosted their division rival Tampa Bay Rays. It did not take long for the boo birds to come out at Yankee Stadium.

After Josh Donaldson weakly grounded out to the pitcher in the bottom of the 4th, Yankees fans showered New York with boo’s that grew rather loud. The frustration is clearly growing in the Bronx.

Yankee fans brought the boos out earlier 👀 pic.twitter.com/WpFJwd5h77 — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) August 17, 2022

Entering play Tuesday, the Yankees had lost 10 of their last 12 games. That has seen them fall behind the Houston Astros for the best record in the American League. They still hold a 10-game lead in the division over both the Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays. But you certainly don’t want to be playing losing baseball at this time of year.

In particular, the Yankees offense has really struggled. New York has only scored nine runs over their last six games, combined.

Veterans Josh Donaldson, Aaron Hicks, Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo are all barely hitting above .200. Rizzo has shown he still has a power stroke, but that’s the old Yankees formula which leads to postseason failure.

Yankees starter Nestor Cortes pitched very well once again. He lasted seven innings, giving up three runs on four hits. But Cortes has got next to no run support. The Yankees still have nine outs to play with, but if they can’t get the offense back on track, they might find themselves falling further and further behind the Astros for home-field advantage. That’s likely going to play a big part in the AL playoffs this year.