The post-All Star break has not been kind to the New York Yankees. Despite making some major additions to their roster, they have continued to struggle in the last few games. They still control the AL East division, but that’s mostly due to the Blue Jays and the Rays collapsing at the same time. Their once indomitable form is looking more and more unstable over the last few weeks.

A big part of their collapse has been the Yankees hitting team not playing up to potential. The Bronx Bombers once laid waste to the MLB with endless bombs to the outfield courtesy of Aaron Judge and co. However, after the break, the team has failed to find that same consistency. Frankie Montas, one of their best hitters, admitted that they haven’t been playing to their potential. (via Twitter)

"I want to go out there and do my best. This is not my best. I haven't done my best" – Frankie Montas pic.twitter.com/En03QFXIZN — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) August 19, 2022

Granted, the Yankees did lose Matt Carpenter a few weeks ago. They also missed the services of DJ Lemahieu until yesterday. Still, that doesn’t excuse the shoddy hitting that the pinstripes have shown in the last few weeks. If they want to have a shot at beating the best of the best, their bats need to come to life again.

The good news for them is that their pitching has remained relatively stable despite the position players’ struggles on offense. Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cole, and the rest of the starters are doing their best to hold the opponents down. Now, it’s just up to the Yankees hitters to capitalize on the opportunities given to them by their pitching staff.