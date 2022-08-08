The New York Yankees saw prize trade deadline acquisition Frankie Montas make his first start for the team on Sunday. However, things didn’t go exactly to plan.

Montas pitched just three innings in a 12-9 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, earning a no-decision. He allowed six runs on five hits, walking three and striking out two.

Sunday marked the first start since July 26 for the 29-year-old hurler. Prior to the start, Montas was on bereavement leave due to a death in his family.

While one would understand if Montas blamed the layoff on his shaky outing, he chose not to. “It’s been a tough three weeks but at the end of the day, I have to still do my job,” Montas said Sunday.

The loss marks the fifth consecutive loss for the Yankees, who sit in first place in the AL East with a 70-39 record. They are 6-10 since the All-Star Break and 9-16 since early July.

“We’ve talked a lot this year about winning games in so many different ways,” manager Aaron Boone said before the game. “We’ve lost some of those games we were winning all the time earlier.”

Montas was acquired by the Yankees on August 1. New York acquired relief pitcher Lou Trivino in the deal as well. Trivino pitched a third of an inning on Sunday, walking one and striking out one.

While the start to his Yankees career wasn’t ideal, it isn’t the end of the world. Montas knows this, and is looking forward to getting better.

“I wanted to go out there and show them what I can do,’’ Montas said. “That was not the case today. But this is not my last one. This is the first one.”