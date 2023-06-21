The New York Yankees entered Tuesday night's action on a four-game losing streak with recent losses to rivals Boston and the New York Mets. Facing a fifth loss, Manager Aaron Boone handed the ball to ace Gerrit Cole against the Seattle Mariners, and Cole delivered once again.

The Yankees knocked off Seattle by a score of 3-1, with Cole leading the way. He jawed at Jose Caballero of the Mariners on his way back to the dugout after a key strikeout. The 6-foot-4 right-hander from Newport Beach, California pitched 7.1 innings giving up four hits and just one earned run while striking out eight batters.

The Aaron Judge-less Yankees scraped together eight hits and three runs on the evening, handing Mariners pitcher George Kirby the defeat.

Following the game, Boone was asked about turning to his staff ace following the challenging four-game losing streak the Yankees endured recently. He said he felt quite comfortable putting the ball in Cole's hands.

"To have Gerrit go out there, definitely comfort in that." Aaron Boone talks about how it feels to turn to Gerrit Cole to end a losing streak: pic.twitter.com/rj8y3dfmEb — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) June 21, 2023

Cole has been helping to keep the Yankees afloat during Judge's absence. He has an ERA of 2.00 in three starts during the month of June.

Next up for the Yankees is Game 2 of the series on Wednesday, with the first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Domingo German will face fellow right-hander Bryan Woo of the Mariners.

The Yankees found themselves 9.5 games out of first place in a crowded AL East following Tuesday night's action. The team is 4-6 in its last ten, hoping to bridge the gap between their current situation and the return of last year's MVP Judge. Tuesday's update on Judge's health by Boone was an encouraging one for Yankees fans.