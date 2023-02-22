New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino has struggled with injuries throughout his career, but Gerrit Cole said that Severino looks ready for the upcoming season, via Marly Rivera of ESPN.

“Sevy looks fresh, got some like ‘wild horse’ characteristics to him,” Cole said, via Rivera. “He’s got a lot of horsepower right now.”

The Yankees could really use a good amount of innings from Severino in 2023. The pitching staff should be strong with Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon as the one-two punch at the top of the rotation. Nestor Cortes suffered a hamstring injury, but he is expected to be ready for opening day. The projected fifth starter Frankie Montas is not throwing for 12 weeks.

Luis Severino pitched in 19 games last year, the most since 2018. He pitched in three games late in 2019, missed all of 2020 due to getting Tommy John surgery, and pitched in four games in 2021 as a reliever before returning to the rotation in 2022.

When Severino is healthy, he has proven to be a quality pitcher. He pitched to a 3.18 ERA in 102 innings in 2022. With a healthy Severino in the rotation, the Yankees would have four strong starters to rely on.

Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon should do the heavy-lifting, as they have established themselves as top pitchers in the game. However, if Nestor Cortes and Severino are regularly pitching behind them, the Yankees rotation should be among the best in baseball even with the absence of Frankie Montas.

As the 2023 season approaches, Luis Severino finds himself as a potential x-factor for the Yankees.