New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino will not pitch for the Dominican Republic at the upcoming World Baseball Classic, after general manager Brian Cashman refused to give permission to the oft-injured veteran next month.

Severino has really struggled to stay healthy after signing a four-year, $40 million extension with the organization before the 2019-20 season.

“We support our players going to the WBC, but when certain players, like Luis Severino, who’ve had an injury history the last few years…that’s not in our best interest,” Cashman said on 670 The Score in Chicago.

“Having him pitch competitive, championship-contending World Baseball Classic innings in March versus preparatory innings [during spring training] in March for a long-haul season, it’s a decision I had to make, and I’m very comfortable making it.”

The Yankees picked up Severino’s $15 million team option in the offseason, so the deal will be worth $52.5 million over five years. Severino has pitched just 26 regular season games in the last four seasons.

The 28-year-old played just seven regular season contests from 2019-21, due to Tommy John surgery among other arm issues. He was sidelined with a strained right lat for most of the second half of last season, including a stint on the 60-day injured list.

He returned to pitch three starts at the end of the season and another two more in the playoffs.

“I respect that he wanted to play, but I’ve got to protect the Yankees, first and foremost,” Brian Cashman explained. “He’s too important to us, and with the injury history the last few years, it’s better he get out of the gate nice and slow.”

Severino will be a free agent for the first time after this season, but will be a key part of an upgraded Yankees rotation in 2023 that includes left-handed free agency signing Carlos Rodon, Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and Frankie Montas.