Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The New York Yankees received a pair of promising injury updates on OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton and 3B Josh Donaldson. Stanton, who’s expected to begin a rehab assignment, is targeting an early-mid June return, with his rehab assignment expected to start around May 29th, per MLB.com. Donaldson could return even earlier from his injury, with Aaron Boone not ruling out a May 29th return, per MLB.com as well. Although, returning June 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers is reportedly more likely.

The Yankees are playing well for the most part. That said, they are still chasing the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. Heading into Saturday, Tampa Bay held an eye-opening eight-game lead over the Yankees. New York has their work cut out for them if they want to repeat as division champions.

Giancarlo Stanton’s return will be especially important for New York. He features immense power which helps to provide necessary protection for Aaron Judge in the lineup. The key for Stanton moving forward will be to remain healthy following his return. Injuries have unfortunately been problematic for the slugger over the years, so the Yankees may opt to primarily play him at DH upon his return.

Josh Donaldson’s return won’t be quite as impactful as Stanton’s, but it shouldn’t be overlooked. Although Donaldson isn’t the same MVP-caliber player he once was, the veteran third baseman can make things happen on the field. His presence in the lineup also adds an extra element of depth for the Yankees.

Barring setbacks, Stanton and Donaldson will return within the next couple of weeks.