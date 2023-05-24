Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Giancarlo Stanton is reportedly nearing an injury rehab assignment. The New York Yankees slugger will have imaging done on Thursday and then will “aim” to start his rehab assignment, per Bryan Hoch.

Stanton has been injured with a hamstring ailment. It should be noted that it was previously reported that he’d begin a rehab assignment soon. However, this update makes it seem more official as long as there are no setbacks.

The Yankees initially struggled after Giancarlo Stanton went down with the injury. His absence left a hole in the lineup, leading to less protection for superstar Aaron Judge. Judge and the Yankees have turned things around over the past few weeks though, with New York now holding a 30-20 record. They are still in third place in the loaded American League East, but sit just two games behind the second place Baltimore Orioles.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Prior to suffering the injury, Stanton was performing fairly well. Through 13 games played, he was slashing .269/.296/.558 with an .854 OPS and four home runs. His OBP wasn’t ideal, but Stanton was recording positive slugging numbers. If Stanton is cleared for a rehab assignment, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him re-join the Yankees within the next week or two. Although, no official return date has been set as of this story’s publication.

Nevertheless, Stanton is on the verge of beginning his rehab assignment. The Yankees are surely excited to get their star slugger back in the lineup. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Stanton and the Yankees as they are made available.