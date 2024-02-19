Giancarlo Stanton broke his silence after Brian Cashman's eye-opening offseason injury comments about the Yankees slugger.

New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton features some of the best power in the game, and he's looking to bounce back in 2024 following a forgettable 2023 season. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman previously said that he's expecting Giancarlo Stanton, who has dealt with injury trouble over the past few seasons, to “wind up getting hurt again.” Stanton was asked about those comments on Monday, via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

“He knows my reaction to that,” Stanton said.

Stanton has worked hard to become more mobile and addressed his motivation on Monday as well.

“Be a baseball player again,” Stanton said, via Kirschner.

Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton may be on verge of rebound season

Cashman's comments likely gave extra motivation to Stanton to work harder than ever this past offseason. He appears to be in shape in camp, and is eyeing a big season.

The 34-year-old appeared in only 101 games in 2023 because of injury concerns. His performance when on the field was abysmal. He recorded a lackluster .191/.275/.420/.695 slash line with 24 home runs and 60 RBI across 415 plate appearances.

The power was still present in 2023. But the Yankees need more from Stanton than the occasional home run. New York's lineup will be deeper in 2024 as a result of the Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo acquisitions, but Stanton is still a pivotal piece to the puzzle.

Nobody is saying that Stanton needs to hit .300, but the Yankees are looking for consistency from the veteran slugger. Of course, New York is also hopeful that Stanton can spend less time on the injured list as well.

There's no denying Stanton's ceiling. He still possesses the ability to be one of baseball's best power hitters. The question is whether or not Giancarlo Stanton can prove Brian Cashman wrong and play a full season.