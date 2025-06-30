On a night when the Las Vegas Aces needed every ounce of determination, A’ja Wilson showed once again why she belongs among the all-time greats. Inside a packed Footprint Center, Wilson delivered a performance that will be etched into WNBA history. She piled up 26 points, 18 rebounds, and 7 assists to lead the Aces past the Phoenix Mercury, 84–81, snapping the Mercury’s six-game winning streak.

This latest masterpiece gave Wilson the most games in league history with at least 25 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 assists. It was another landmark achievement just days after she became the fastest player ever to score 5,000 career points, reaching the milestone in her 238th game.

Phoenix made sure the Aces had to work for everything. The Mercury had momentum and confidence after their longest winning streak of the season so far. Kahleah Copper came out firing and finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Alyssa Thomas nearly recorded a triple-double with 16 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists, continuing her run as one of the most versatile players in the league. Satou Sabally also gave the Aces trouble, adding 10 points and nine rebounds, and Sami Whitcomb with 14 points, including four makes from beyond the arc.

Despite the Mercury’s balanced attack, Wilson kept the Aces steady. She scored critical baskets in the paint, pulled down key defensive rebounds, and threaded passes to teammates when the defense collapsed around her. Jackie Young delivered a strong performance with 15 points and six assists, providing consistent scoring on the perimeter. Chelsea Gray contributed nine points and five assists while orchestrating the offense in crucial moments. Off the bench, Aaliyah Nye stepped up with a career-high 16 points, burying five three-pointers that helped swing the game.

The Mercury built an early lead in the first quarter and looked poised to run the game. But Las Vegas came out of halftime with renewed urgency, clamping down defensively and finding offensive rhythm. Wilson’s activity on the glass fueled the comeback, and Nye’s shooting provided a spark. The Aces outscored the Mercury in the third quarter to erase the deficit.

In the closing minutes, the game turned into a tense duel. With the score tied at 81- 81-all, Wilson refused to be denied. She scored the go-ahead basket with 22 seconds left, then anchored the defense to secure the win. Her calm presence under pressure lifted the entire team. Each time the Mercury looked ready to steal the momentum, Wilson and her teammates responded.

Beyond the stats, the night captured exactly why Wilson has become the face of the franchise. She did everything, from scoring, rebounding, setting up her teammates, and inspiring confidence in big moments. Her ability to lead in so many ways makes her one of the most complete players the WNBA has ever seen.

With this win, Las Vegas improved to 8–8 and picked up a critical victory on the road. The Aces will look to build on this performance as they try to climb the standings. For Phoenix, the loss stung, but the Mercury showed resilience that will serve them well down the stretch.

When Wilson walked off the court, even Mercury fans had to acknowledge they had witnessed something special. Nights like this are why her name belongs next to the legends. A’ja Wilson is not just breaking records; she is redefining what is possible in the WNBA.