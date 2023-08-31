The New York Yankees have not had a good season this year, and the team will be the first ones to tell you that. However, after a lackluster stretch that sent the team below .500, the Yankees have looked very good in their last three games against the Detroit Tigers. While the Tigers aren't the greatest team, it's still a positive sign for New York. The two teams are currently in the midst of a four game series in Detroit, and the Yankees have won the first three by scores of 4-1, 4-2 and 6-2. The Series finale takes place on Thursday where the Yankees will be looking to complete the sweep.

A big reason for the Yankees success has been the power hitting from their sluggers. For the third time in the past four games, New York hit back-to-back homers when Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres hit two consecutive shots in the fourth inning of Wednesday's game. Torres has hit seven home runs in the month and August and the Yankees have hit 20 as a team. Torres is also hitting .340 this month, and that is certainly helping the New York lineup surge.

“I think it is a matter of wearing the pitchers down,” Giancarlo Stanton said in regards to the hot bats, according to an article from ESPN. “We've had some high strikeout games, but if you see six or seven pitches, you are wearing him down for the next guy.”

While the Yankees have looked better in the last few days, their playoff hopes are likely over. New York is 65-68 and 10 games back of the last wild card spot. Still, it would be nice for Yankees fans to see their team play well down the stretch.