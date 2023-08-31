This season has not gone the way that the New York Yankees hoped for at the beginning of the season, and Yankees fans aren't happy about it. New York has a ton of talent on their roster, but they're currently in last place in the AL East and they're going to miss the playoffs. The Yankees were hanging around the wild card race for awhile, but after a recent rough patch, they have fallen below .500 and are now 10 games back of the last wild card spot. With about a month left in the regular season, the Yankees would need an absolute miracle. Things did go well for New York in their latest road trip to Detroit, however.

The Yankees have won three in a row against the Detroit Tigers and are hoping to pull off a four-game sweep as the two teams play again on Thursday. Although even a sweep wouldn't calm the nerves of angry Yankees fans. One thing that might make them smile, however, is a scene that happened during Wednesday's game at Comerica Park. Aaron Judge had a game ball in his hand and walked it over to the crowd to give to a young fan. Judge definitely created a core memory for the little fella.

This young fan's night is made by Aaron Judge 😊#YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/aE0a5lYiz1 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 30, 2023

This was a great moment for Judge, and the fact that New York won will make Yankees fans appreciate it more. With three straight wins, who knows, maybe New York is in the beginning of a special win streak. It's unlikely, but we've seen crazier things happen in the world of sports.