The New York Yankees lived to fight another day with their 11-4 Game 4 World Series victory. As they prepare for Game 5, the Yankees had to bring back an old friend for some extra luck.

New York legend Hideki Matsui will be throwing out the first pitch, via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. First pitch is set to commence at 8:08 pm EST.

Matsui spent the first seven years of his career with the Yankees, appearing in 916 games. His career started off hot, with two straight All-Star nominations and three straight seasons of 162 games played. In his time with New York, Matsui hit .292 with 140 home runs and 597 RBI. He was apart of the Yankees' World Series winning squad in 2009.

Moreso than just a member, Matsui won World Series MVP honors for his play. Over the entire series he hit .274 with three home runs and eight RBI. In Game 6, Matsui put on a show, singlehandedly driving in six runs. The Yankees would go on to win 6-4, clinching the World Series.

Heading into Game 5 of the 2024 World Series, New York could use an offensive jolt. They certainly found one in Game 4 with 11 runs of offense. However, over the first three games, the Yankees scored seven total runs. They never scored more than three runs in a game.

During the 2009 World Series, the Yankees scored one run in Game 1 before seeing three players cross the plate in Game 2. However, after that, New York didn't score fewer than seven.

Perhaps the Yankees' offensive explosion – led by Anthony Volpe's towering grand slam – is exactly what the team needs to craft their World Series turnaround. But it doesn't hurt to have a little extra support. That's exactly what Hideki Matsui will be doing when he throws out the first pitch.

Once the final pitch is thrown, New York will know whether their season is over or if they're going back to Los Angeles for Game 6.