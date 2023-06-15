New York Yankees infielder/outfielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa pulled off a feat not seen by any player on the franchise since 2016, as he stole home during the seventh inning of his team's 4-3 loss to the New York Mets. After the game, Kiner-Falefa literally couldn't believe that he had pulled off the feat. Here's what the Yankees utility player had to say, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

“I just couldn’t believe I did that in the big leagues, especially in this game. I wish the result would have been different. That was kind of a cool moment for myself, but at the end of the day, it’s a tough loss. We have to go to Boston and pick it up, and start playing better baseball.”

Kiner-Falefa was stunned that he was able to pull of this stolen base feat, acknowledging that it was a “cool moment” for him.

But being the team-first player he is, the Yankees shortstop-turned-outfielder wished that his team could have pulled off a win over the Mets.

It wasn't due to any fault of Kiner-Falefa, though, as his steal of home gave the Yankees a 3-1 lead, one that seemed safe given the way the team's bullpen has been pitching this season.

When asked about the play, Kiner-Falefa said that he got halfway down the third-base line, when, after noticing that neither of Mets pitcher Brooks Raley or third baseman Eduardo Escobar had acknowledged him, he made his move and timed it “perfectly.”

While it came in a losing effort, Yankees fans still got to see something that baseball fans don't see every day.