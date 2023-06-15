The New York Mets battled crosstown AL rivals the Yankees on Wednesday night as part of the ‘Subway Series.' In attendance was an unexpected guest — Chris Hemsworth, star of the ‘Thor' and ‘Extraction 2' movies.

The Mets welcomed the daring stuntman Hemsworth with a jersey as he sat down to watch a 4-3 extra innings thriller over the Bronx Bombers. Isiah Kiner-Falefa's wild steal of home plate sent Yankees fans into a frenzy. The Mets bounced back, winning on a double in the tenth inning.

“Go Mets,” “good luck with the season,” and “thanks for having me,” Hemsworth said in an Instagram video prior to the game.

A day after fans ruthlessly booed star pitcher Max Scherzer, the team responded with one of its finest clutch performances. Brandon Nimmo won it in the tenth and final inning with a walk-off double.

The Mets' two-game set with the Yankees ended in a 1-1 tie. Pitcher Dominic Leone got the win in an error-marred contest, Also in attendance was legendary NBA announcer Mike Breen.

Nimmo and left fielder Tommy Pham led the way with two hits apiece. Justin Verlander went six innings, striking out six and giving up three hits and one run. The Mets' win was much needed after a stretch of seven losses in eight games that caused Verlander to share his brutally honest feelings.

Next up for the Mets is a Friday matchup at home against St. Louis. Hemsworth's ‘Extraction 2' is set to release Friday on Netflix.