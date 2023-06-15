Isiah Kiner-Falefa shocked the New York Mets Wednesday when he scored a run for the New York Yankees in the seventh inning by stealing home.

ISIAH KINER-FALEFA JUST STOLE HOME 🤯pic.twitter.com/sbfdgsah3X — ClutchPoints MLB (@ClutchpointsMLB) June 15, 2023

It all started when Kiner-Falefa reached first base off a fielder's choice. He would then steal second base and reach third base after a throwing error by Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez. He would complete his trip around the bases with a spectacular dash to home plate extend the Yankees' lead to two runs, 3-1.

Kiner-Falefa's exploits in the seventh inning, particularly his steal of home plate, has Yankees nation going nuts on social media.

“The IKF redemption arc is unlike anything I've ever seen from Yankees fans and it has like 80% to do with the fact that the team just let him play to his strengths instead of forcing him into a position he never belonged in,” tweeted .@MaxMannis

“IKF JUST APPEARING OUT OF NO WHERE IS FUCKIN SENDING ME,” blurted @jonmoxIeys, who could not believe what he just saw.

IKF just did that and Citi Field is starting to sound a lot like Yankee Stadium 🤯 pic.twitter.com/VvRQfdDntX — ZT🗽 (@NY_EvilEmpire) June 15, 2023

IKF STEALS SECOND THEN STEALS HOME REACTION LMFAOOO GO YANKEES pic.twitter.com/VtzpZJrBbB — JoezMcfly🇩🇴 (@JoezMcfLy) June 15, 2023

IKF JUST FUCKING STOLE HOME ARE YOU KIDDING ME LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/z6sXT0Tfca — gabe (@PlayoffTanaka_) June 15, 2023

Sarah Langs of MLB.com also reminded everyone that it was the first successful steal of home by a Yankees player since Didi Gregorius back in 2016.

“Isiah Kiner-Falefa is the 1st Yankee since Didi Gregorius on 8/27/16 to steal home.”

Apparently, Kiner-Falefa has some wheels under him. He doesn't have an elite speed (62nd percentile in spring speed) and only six stolen bases on the season heading to Wednesday's game against the Mets, but in that particular inning, he was Jackie Robinson.

Kiner-Falefa has been a target before of the ire of Yankees fans, but that is certainly not the case, least this Wednesday.