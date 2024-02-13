New York Yankees highly-regarded prospect Jasson Dominguez received an important injury update on Monday as spring training gets underway.

Jasson Dominguez of the New York Yankees is one of the most exciting prospects in baseball, but he's currently recovering from Tommy John surgery. Dominguez took a major step forward on Monday, though, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

“Latest update on Jasson Dominguez is that he will be playing catch shortly; he’s already shagging fly balls. Should be swinging a bat by the end of camp, with club targeting a summer return,” Hoch wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The fact that Dominguez is already close to playing catch is important. It goes without saying, but being able to throw a baseball is the first sign that your recovery is speeding up after undergoing elbow surgery.

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper underwent Tommy John surgery last offseason and returned as a DH in May. However, Dominguez likely won't have a spot on the big league ball club as a DH. He is expected to return at the minor-league level at some point this season.

It is uncertain if Dominguez will play a role for the Yankees in 2024. He made his MLB debut in 2023 and has enough talent to compete at the highest level, but Dominguez doesn't have a clear spot on the roster.

At the moment, Dominguez and the Yankees are purely focused on his recovery from surgery. Regardless of when he returns, there is no denying the fact that Dominguez features some of the most attention-catching potential in all of baseball.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Dominguez as they are made available.