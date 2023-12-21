While there isn't a firm timetable, Jason Dominguez is inching closer to re-joining the Yankees.

New York Yankees top prospect Jasson Dominguez got his first call up to the major league in 2023. However, his Yankees debut was cut short as the star outfielder suffered a torn UCL. Dominguez was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery.

While there's still no timetable for his return, manager Aaron Boone is optimistic in Dominguez's recovery. He said the outfielder is, “doing well,” and that he would look like a, “regular player,” in spring training, via Gary Phillips of The New York Daily News. Furthermore, Boone is hopeful Dominguez makes his return, “sooner rather than later.”

Over his eight games in MLB, Dominguez hit .258 with four home runs, seven RBI and a stolen bases. Before his call up, Dominguez split the year between AA and AAA. In 118 games, he hit .265 with 15 home runs, 76 RBI and 40 stolen bases.

While he may be in the majors now, Dominguez is considered the second-best prospect in New York's organization, via MLB Pipeline. His health will be crucial for the Yankees' success in 2024 and beyond. It may be a long way to even spring training, but Boone at least thinks Dominguez's arrow is pointing up.

The Yankees will have a much different look than when Jasson Dominguez took the field last. New York has traded for both Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo. The outfield will be a bit more crowded for Dominguez to find reps.

But the soon-to-be 21-year-old has proven he has all the talent he can be a star in MLB. The first step will be coming back fully healthy from his devastating UCL injury.