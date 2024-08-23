The New York Yankees (75-53) are getting back their prized midseason acquisition. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is being activated from the 10-day injured list, per the team, and is expected to play in Friday's game against the visiting Colorado Rockies.

With Aaron Judge and Juan Soto operating at full force, an additional big bat could help the Yankees hold onto the best record in the American League and propel them to a momentous postseason this October. Chisholm was indeed bringing the firepower through his first 14 games with New York, smashing the baseball for a .316 batting average, seven home runs and 11 RBIs.

The scorching hot run was unfortunately extinguished, at least temporarily, when he sustained a left elbow sprain in a blowout loss to the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 12. Though, the relatively quick recovery indicates that the 26-year-old infielder and outfielder feels comfortable enough with his swing to return to the Yankees lineup.

A weekend series versus the Rockies' dreadful pitching staff (own an MLB-worst 5.54 ERA) could offer Chisholm the smooth transition that he craves.