New York Yankees starting pitcher Jhony Brito has been electric over his first two major league starts in 2023, and the young rookie made some history in the big leagues in the process.

Brito became the first Yankees rookie to record a win in his first two games of the season since “El Duque,” Orlando Hernandez, in 1998, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The 25-year-old allowed just one earned run in five innings pitched as the Yankees defeated the Orioles 4-1 at Camden Yards on Saturday, and he continues to make a compelling case that he belongs in the majors permanently.

The impressive stat line comes after he was lights out in his MLB debut last Sunday, allowing just two hits and a walk over five shutout frames while striking out six and earning a 6-0 win over the San Francisco Giants.

“He made a lot of big pitches when he needed to,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the game, adding that Brito is making a case to stay in the rotation, according to The New York Post.

Brito signed with the Yankees as an international free agent in 2015, and has been working his way up through the minor leagues ever since. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2017, he returned to play in 2019 in Single-A.

It looks like he’s fine tuned and ready for the MLB level, and he’s making a serious case to remain with the Yankees for the foreseeable future.

“This is a dream ever since I was a little kid,” Brito said through interpreter Marlon Abreu, per the NYP. “To me and to the staff, I just wanted to prove that I could pitch.”

The baseball world is quickly learning that Yankees’ Jhony Brito most certainly can, and after outperforming fellow starter Clarke Schmidt and making history in the process, he may have already earned a spot in the starting five.